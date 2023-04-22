NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many across the community and the nation celebrated the 53rd anniversary for Earth Day.

That includes in the City of North Tonawanda, where dozens gathered at Mayor’s Park to help clean up the area.

“I think it’s fun to be honest. I don’t know why more people don’t do it,” said Nick Haring, who was a first time volunteer.

The 14-year-old from the City of North Tonawanda was tasked with raking branches and picking up litter. It was part of the city’s annual Earth Day event. The goal was to both beautify the area but also to be more environmentally conscious.

North Tonawanda City Mayor Austin Tylec said the effort was one of nearly 100 beautification events happening in communities along the water.

“It makes you appreciate that we have so much access to water and how much responsibility we have to keep and maintain it. So, it’s really important that we take care of Canals and waterways,” he said.