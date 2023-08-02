NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The executive chef of Frankie Primo’s in North Tonawanda is taking part in a national competition.

James Volpe is currently in the quarterfinals for Chef Carla Hall’s Favorite Chef. The winner gets $25,000.

Volpe, who loves making risottos and soups, says winning that $25,000 would help him fulfill his dream of starting his own restaurant. Part of that would go toward paying off his culinary school loans.

“Being able to cook for my kids and having them help me when we are cooking at home is what inspires me to cook,” Volpe says. “I love the time we spend together when I am home and can teach them different things in the kitchen.”

Voting for semifinalists ends Thursday. If you want to push Volpe forward in the competition, vote here.