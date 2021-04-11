North Tonawanda Church partners with ConnectLife to combat urgent blood donation need

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local church in North Tonawanda is partnering with ConnectLife in an effort to put a dent in the national blood shortage and save lives here at home.

Lumber City Church in North Tonawanda hosted a blood drive Sunday and the ConnectLife mobile unit was on site for this event.

Officials with ConnectLife say that all of the blood collected at the beginning of the pandemic has already been sent to our local hospitals.

That means Western New York patients and hospitals need blood donors immediately.

“We’ve had such a difficult time collecting enough blood since covid started specifically. We’re the community blood bank so everything we collect stays local. We are the primary blood supplier for ECMC, all of Kaleida as well as five or six other local hospitals. It’s been very difficult we have been running at like a two to three-day supply at all our hospitals all the time. Um, so every blood drive that we have just helps ensure that we have what we need for local patients.”

Officials also want you to know this bit of information as well.

There is no wait time to donate blood after receiving any of the available coronavirus vaccines.

