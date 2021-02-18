North Tonawanda City Council President announces candidacy for Mayor

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda City Council President Bob Pecoraro is running for Mayor.

The lifelong North Tonawanda resident is seeking the endorsements of the Republican and Conservative committees.

“North Tonawanda is on the upswing as economic development can be seen across our city, and our efforts at revitalization are paying off,” Pecoraro says. “I believe I am the right candidate to continue this renaissance while also bringing fiscal discipline to City Hall.”

A decorated veteran, Pecoraro spent more than 30 years on active duty in the U.S. Air Force, earning the rank of Colonel. His awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal and the Legion of Merit, which he received twice.

“I take the same approach to my government career that I did in my military career, which is examining the facts, gathering information, and then making the decision I believe is the best way to go,” said Pecoraro. “I don’t make decisions for political reasons or by considering how they might impact a future political career. I have never been beholden to anyone other than those I am elected to serve.”

According to a news release from Pecoraro, his priority will be “providing the necessary services to city residents while keeping the budget under control.”

“People depend on city government to provide important services, from trash pickup and recreational services to parks and senior centers,” said Pecoraro. “We need to provide these services at a cost we can afford. We have no time for distracting issues that aren’t about city government. There’s no time for finger-pointing. I will present my credentials to voters based on decisive leadership and my ability to get things done.”

Pecoraro serves as Chair of the WNY American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces Committee, President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas, President of the WNY Military Officers Association and Chair of the Niagara Community Action Program.

He holds master’s degrees in management and human relations, and strategic studies.