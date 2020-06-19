North Tonawanda City Hall to open to public by appointment only on Monday

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Beginning Monday, the North Tonawanda City Hall will reopen to the public by appointment only.

City officials say the hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and anyone entering the facility must wear a face mask or covering. T-shirts or open faced scarves worn over the nose will not be permitted.

Anyone enter City Hall must have an appointment scheduled with the specific department they wish to visit.

Officials tell News 4 a representative from the department they are scheduled to have an appointment with will meet residents as they enter the building.

The department rep will then conduct a brief screening, as by New York State requirement, with a verbal questionnaire. They will escort the resident to their appointment following the screening.

For more information, call the mayor’s office at 716-695-8540.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.