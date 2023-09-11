BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda City Market is in the running for a national honor.

The year-round market, which was established in 1908, is one of many nationwide competing for the title of America’s best farmer’s market in a vote put on by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition.

Market manager Chris DelPrince and North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec joined News 4 at 7 alongside Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa to talk about the contest on this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday segment. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

To cast your vote or learn more about the poll, click here.