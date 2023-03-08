NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda DMV is closed on Wednesday, “due to a downed power line and transformer,” according to Niagara County.

The downed equipment has knocked out power for the Wheatfield Street office, the county said.

Anyone who had an appointment in North Tonawanda can visit the Lockport or Niagara Falls DMV, or reschedule.

