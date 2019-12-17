North Tonawanda DMV experiencing camera outage

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski says the North Tonawanda DMV has experienced a camera failure. As a result, operations are limited.

According to the County Clerk, transactions such as issuing new licenses, permit testing and license renewals, including upgrades to enhanced and real ID documents, have been disrupted.

This camera failure is only impacting the 500 Wheatfield Street DMV location.

Any customers seeking those documents are encouraged to the Lockport or Niagara Falls DMV location, both are open until 4:30 p.m.

Jastrzemski says additional information will be released when camera operations are back up and running.