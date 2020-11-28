North Tonawanda fire department held Black Friday vehicle disinfection fundraiser

NORTH TONAWANDA (WIVB)– A fire department in North Tonawanda put on a unique Black Friday sale, while also protecting the community from covid-19.

The Sweeney Hose Volunteer Fire Company offered to disinfect people’s vehicles for $25.

They say that’s half of what the service usually costs.

Captain Joe Lavey says the treatment will keep cars safe for three months.

“so you know, if you go shopping, get back in your car and put your hands on the steering wheel, the system they put in there is effectively killing any and all viruses and bacteria for up to the next 90 days.” Joe Lavey, Captain, Sweeney Hose Volunteer Fire Company

This event served as a fundraiser for the fire company.

Captain Lavey says they’d like to do it again at some point.