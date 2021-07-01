North Tonawanda gets ready to rock with “Thursday’s on the Water”

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda is getting ready to rock.

There’s going to be live music every Thursday night at Gratwick Park this summer. The first show is next week with a Led Zeppelin tribute band.

Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch is organizing the concert series.

He’s looking forward to bringing live music back into the community.

“We’re excited to be back here after lockdown for 15 months and live music being shut down for the past year our team has worked very hard trying to get this going again at Gratwick Park. And I want to thank the city council and the mayor and everyone who’s been working with us to make this happen,” said Gooch.

All concerts will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is free to attend.