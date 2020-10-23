North Tonawanda holding drive-thru trick-or-treating event on Saturday

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Halloween is just eight days away and officials in North Tonawanda want you to have fun celebrating the occasion while staying safe.

They’re hosting a Halloween drive-thru event at Pine Woods Park tomorrow from 7 to 10 p.m.

Cars will enter the route and pass Halloween displays along the way and get treat bags at the end of the drive-thru.

You’re encouraged to dress up and decorate your cars, but you must stay inside your vehicle.

Families who chose to go door to door trick-or-treating in North Tonawanda can do so from 5:30 to 7:30 at night on Halloween.

People passing out candy are asked to wear masks.