North Tonawanda holds drive-thru COVID test distribution

NORTH TONAWANDA (WIVB) — In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, North Tonawanda held a drive-thru COVID test and mask distribution Saturday.

Another one will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. until supplies run out, residents can pick up KN95 masks and at-home test kits at the Niagara County Human Resources building as well as the Niagara County DMV and Transit Drive-In.

IDs are required and one package of masks and two boxes of test-kits will be provided.