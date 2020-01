NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A North Tonawanda K9 dog and its human partner have called it a career.

Officer Tim Sylvester has been with the NT Police for the past 21 years.

Hammer is Officer Tim’s third K9 during that time.

Officer Tim’s experience during his career includes service with SWAT, the FBI DEA, and the 2006 search for fugitive Ralph “Bucky” Phillips.

We wish Tim and Hammer a happy retirement.