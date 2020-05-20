North Tonawanda leaders ask residents to leave flowers, wreathes and cards at Brauer Park

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in North Tonawanda are encouraging residents to honor veterans in a different way this Memorial Day.

“This current crisis has been trying for everyone, and it gives us time to reflect on past crises that have occurred in our country’s history,” organizer and North Tonawanda Alderman Col. Robert Pecoraro said.

Instead of attending traditional Memorial Day ceremonies, which have been cancelled, Niagara County Legislator Richard Andres spoke of an alternative.

He says leaders are asking people to place a flower, wreathe or card in front of the memorial at Brauer Park, next to City Hall, and say a prayer in honor of the fallen veterans.

Memorial Day will take place on Monday, May 25 this year.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.