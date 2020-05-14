North Tonawanda leaders host food drive to help local food pantry

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders in North Tonawanda are helping get food to families during this pandemic.

They helped host a food drive today at Knights of Columbus on Erie Avenue.

This will help the North Tonawanda Inter-Church Food Pantry which has seen an increase in demand during this time.

Leaders collected non-perishable food and other essential items like toilet paper, soap, and diapers.

This was done while practicing social distancing.

For more information and how to donate, click here.