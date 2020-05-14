1  of  2
Coronavirus
Although some regions are ready to reopen, the problem is not gone Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Return to Racing: First live sporting event in months kicks off in the Carolinas this Sunday News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 282 active closings. Click for more details.

North Tonawanda leaders host food drive to help local food pantry

North Tonawanda

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders in North Tonawanda are helping get food to families during this pandemic.

They helped host a food drive today at Knights of Columbus on Erie Avenue.

This will help the North Tonawanda Inter-Church Food Pantry which has seen an increase in demand during this time.

Leaders collected non-perishable food and other essential items like toilet paper, soap, and diapers.

This was done while practicing social distancing.

For more information and how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss