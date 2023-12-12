BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in August was sentenced to serve more than seven years in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday.

Michael Angstenberger, 48, was sentenced to 87 months of prison time and 10 years of supervised release.

Angstenberger was convicted of receipt of child pornography after posing as a female minor via a Snapchat account with the username “catybug1234” to solicit child sexual abuse images from victims aged 12 or under.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. Kruly said that Angstenberger communicated with a 12-year-old victim located in Kentucky, asking for sexually explicit photos. The victim sent the images at Angestenberger’s request.

Angstenberger repeated the same behavior with a second victim in Arkansas, receiving sexually explicit images from the victim who was “approximately 11-12 years old,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.