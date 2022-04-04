BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kimberly LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo returned to News 4 Monday with a surprise for a local boy who was bullied for wearing nail polish to school.

Finnick Muldowney — a 7-year-old first-grader at Ohio Elementary in North Tonawanda — was out shopping with his mom when he found “Bills blue” nail polish. Excited to show off his favorite team in a fun way, he had his mom paint his nails. But Finnick came home from school heartbroken after being picked on by some of his classmates.

The entire North Tonawanda community then rallied behind Finnick — inspired by his courage to be himself.

Finnick, his mom, Chelsie, his dad, Cory, and his 10-year-old brother, Sawyer, all joined News 4 at 7 to share Finnick’s story.

“Since this has all started, I have yet to stop crying. Every time we read a message, get a picture, anything,” Chelsie said. “It’s just amazing.”

With a little help from Spider-Man, Finnick received a special surprise from North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec. In honor of Finnick bringing everyone together and encouraging the community to celebrate each other’s differences, rather than bully them, Mayor Tylec declared March 23, 2022 as “Be You Day.”

“Finnick is an inspiration to all generations,” Mayor Tylec said. “He’s paving the path for others to follow.”

