North Tonawanda Mayor not seeking re-election

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas announced Tuesday that he will not seek a second term.

Pappas does not cite a specific reason for the decision but said in a statement that “now it’s time to move on from the office of Mayor.”

He says he will walk away knowing despite the pandemic, North Tonawanda saw minimal tax increases in comparison to other cities across the state, and economic development is progressing well.

