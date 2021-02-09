North Tonawanda Mayor not seeking re-election

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas announced Tuesday that he will not seek a second term.
Pappas does not cite a specific reason for the decision but said in a statement that “now it’s time to move on from the office of Mayor.”
He says he will walk away knowing despite the pandemic, North Tonawanda saw minimal tax increases in comparison to other cities across the state, and economic development is progressing well.
Read the full statement below:
“I have always been proud of my contributions to my community through teaching, youth programs, as a school board member among many other volunteer activities, but there was a time to move on from each of those positions and now it’s time to move on from the office of Mayor.
I am just as proud of the accomplishments we as North Tonawandans have made during my tenure. I am able to walk away knowing economic development, despite a pandemic, is progressing well. All of the city departments are functioning efficiently for the residents of North Tonawanda. Again, despite a pandemic and recession, tax increases are minimal compared to other small cities all across the state. I am happy to leave office knowing the residents of North Tonawanda have been well represented with an open-door policy and can enjoy a high quality of life.
I am confident and happy to say my successor will have a smooth and easy transition into the role of Mayor thanks to all we (Mayor, council, city employees, business owners, and citizens) have achieved as we enter into my seventh year as Mayor of our great city. I am looking forward to the next challenge as I hope to remain active in our great community.”