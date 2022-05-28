NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Questions of how police respond to active shooters have been brought to the forefront of conversation over the past two weeks — amplified now after the horrific shooting at the East Side Tops in Buffalo that took the lives of 10 people on May 14, as well as the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two adults.

Cities and towns in Western New York are now forced to answer the question for themselves: “How would we respond to an active shooter situation?”

Officials in North Tonawanda plan to help answer that question for their constituents. North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec and Chief Keith Glass, of the North Tonawanda Police Department, joined News 4 at 4 Friday to discuss that plan.

