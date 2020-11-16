North Tonawanda Middle School closes due to cases of COVID-19

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda Middle School is closed today after a number of isolated COVID cases were reported this past week and weekend.
The other schools in the district will remain open.
North Tonawanda’s update came on Sunday night. In their Facebook post, they did not disclose how many cases were discovered.
It’s not clear how long the school will be closed.
