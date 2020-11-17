North Tonawanda officials announce smoking ban in city parks

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– In an effort to curb exposure to secondhand smoke and promote a family-friendly environment, the City of North Tonawanda announced it’s prohibiting smoking at all times in city parks.

This includes cigarettes, cigars, vape pens, or any other related products. No smoking signs will be displayed around parks.

Those in violation could face a $250 fine for each offense and jail time of up to 15 days.

LATEST: