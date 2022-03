NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police Department is working with several local churches to help families heal after gun violence.

There is an effort already underway to disarm long guns that have been taken off the street. The guns are being cut into pieces and the leftover materials will actually be recycled. The steel and wood parts of the guns will be turned into garden tools and works of art.

It’s all part of what’s called “Project RawTools.”