North Tonawanda police and firefighters to hand out groceries to the community

North Tonawanda

by: News 4 Staff

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, local heroes in North Tonawanda are giving back to the community.

Police officers and firefighters will host their Box of Hope food drive. They will bag and collect groceries to be handed out to those in need throughout the community.

The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. Firefighters and police officers will hand deliver these boxes to community members in police cars and firetrucks.

