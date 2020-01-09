North Tonawanda Police catch man trying to sell property out of a shopping cart

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Tuesday, North Tonawanda Police received a complaint of a suspicious man attempting to sell property from a shopping cart.
Officers say they located the man but were unable to verify how he obtained the property.
Some of the notable items he tried to sell are:
- A red, white, and blue RC car
- A Ryobi door installation kit, still in the box
- A Duralast 2.5-ton floor jack
- A Porter Cable reciprocating saw
- A pipe threading kit in a red case
- An MTX Audio amplifier
- An Apple TV tuner set
Anyone with information on the rightful owners of the property can contact NT Police at 716-692-4312 ext 3193.