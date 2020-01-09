Live Now
North Tonawanda Police catch man trying to sell property out of a shopping cart

North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Tuesday, North Tonawanda Police received a complaint of a suspicious man attempting to sell property from a shopping cart.

Officers say they located the man but were unable to verify how he obtained the property.

Some of the notable items he tried to sell are:

  • A red, white, and blue RC car
  • A Ryobi door installation kit, still in the box 
  • A Duralast 2.5-ton floor jack
  • A Porter Cable reciprocating saw 
  • A pipe threading kit in a red case
  • An MTX Audio amplifier
  • An Apple TV tuner set

Anyone with information on the rightful owners of the property can contact NT Police at 716-692-4312 ext 3193.

