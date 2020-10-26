North Tonawanda police introduce new therapy dog

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police Department has added a four-legged member to its ranks.

Remy has joined the department as a therapy dog. The four-month-old Goldendoodle, who is owned by Det. Lt. Michelle Day, will help provide emotional support for crime victims and people who have experienced traumatic events.

According to research cited by the police department, child victims have a 50 percent increase in disclosures when dogs are used in an interview.

Remy is still being trained, but when she’s ready, she’ll be able to be deployed at schools, festivals, parades and other events.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.