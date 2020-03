NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–There have been numerous larceny reports of items stolen from unlocked vehicles in North Tonawanda.

Police say the larcenies happened between the night of March 8 and March 9 in the area of Robert Drive, Roncroff Drive, and Sweeney Street.

The department asks anyone with surveillance footage to contact the detective bureau at 716-692-4312.