NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda police are looking for help finding a missing teenager.

Tristan McGee, 15, was last seen on Cedar Avenue in Niagara Falls this past Saturday night. It was around 11 p.m.

Police say he may have come back to North Tonawanda and is reported to be wearing a gray sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

McGee is 6’1″ and approximately 140 lbs. He has dark, curly hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call (716) 692-4111.