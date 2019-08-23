North Tonawanda police officer shares dinner with man outside Oliver Street restaurant

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Steven Mineo, owner of Sticky Face BBQ on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda shared a photo of North Tonawanda police officer Mahoney sharing his dinner, with a man he described as looking distraught.

In the post, Mineo says the man was intoxicated and told officer Mahoney he couldn’t stop drinking.

“Instead of indifference or arresting the guy, this officer sat the guy down on the bench in from of my restaurant and counseled him … Then he opened up his take out boxes and shared his dinner with the guy!!!,” Mineo said in his post.

Mineo added that he was almost moved to tears and brought a bottle of soda to the man to drink with his dinner.

“Thank you officer Mahoney for being such a great person. My hope is that your act of kindness had as great of an impact on that troubled young man as it had on me!!!,” Mineo concluded.

