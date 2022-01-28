North Tonawanda police say missing girl may be in Buffalo

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda police are looking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Cassandra Baughman was last seen by family in North Tonawanda this past Wednesday around 5 p.m. Police say she was reported to be heading to Buffalo’s east side.

According to officials, she may be wearing a black North Face jacket, jeans and tan boots. Recently, she dyed her hair pink.

Anyone with information on Baughman’s whereabouts can call North Tonawanda police at (716) 692-4111.

