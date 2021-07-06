North Tonawanda residents being asked to conserve water after line is cut

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents of North Tonawanda are being asked to temporarily conserve water after state road crews accidentally cut through a water line Tuesday morning.
The water line is located at River Rd. and Wheatfield St.
Normal household usage of water is fine, but people are being asked to not do things like fill pools or water their lawns through at least 5 p.m.
Residents’ water pressure may be affected for the time being.
