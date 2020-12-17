North Tonawanda Save A Lot donates more than 800 bags of food to food pantry

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A grocery store chain is doing its part to help people in need this holiday season.

The Save A Lot in North Tonawanda donated more than 800 bags of food to the city’s food pantry.

It’s part of the annual bags for a brighter holiday program,

Save A Lot says this initiative took on greater meaning this year.

“I just think people want to help the community now more than ever because so many people have had such a tough year with covid.” Jessica Newman, Save A Lot

Santa was on hand for today’s donation to the food pantry.