North Tonawanda Save A Lot donates more than 800 bags of food to food pantry

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A grocery store chain is doing its part to help people in need this holiday season.
The Save A Lot in North Tonawanda donated more than 800 bags of food to the city’s food pantry.
It’s part of the annual bags for a brighter holiday program,
Save A Lot says this initiative took on greater meaning this year.
“I just think people want to help the community now more than ever because so many people have had such a tough year with covid.”Jessica Newman, Save A Lot
Santa was on hand for today’s donation to the food pantry.