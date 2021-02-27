North Tonawanda to hold Dyngus Day Parade

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of North Tonawanda announced they plan to hold a Dyngus Day celebration, April 5 on Oliver Street.

Officials say the parade will between 11th and 1st Avenue, ending at Dom Polski’s.

The street will close from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

City officials tell us plans will be contingent on residents’ safety during the pandemic, some changes could occur.

NT’s Recreation and Senior Coordinator will also host a dinner drive-thru/pick-up at the Senior Center between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. that day. Contact the center at 716-695-8582 to reserve your dinners.