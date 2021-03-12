North Tonawanda to lift winter parking restrictions on Monday

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda’s winter parking restrictions will be lifted, effective this Monday.
“If a winter storm does arrive, we request the residents to use judgement and remove their vehicles from the street,” a news release from the Office of Mayor Arthur Pappas read.
North Tonawanda follows a number of other local municipalities that have lifted restrictions due to changes in weather.
