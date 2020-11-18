North Tonawanda Youth Center will stay closed

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of North Tonawanda is keeping their Youth Center closed.

The city says a rise in COVID-19 cases in North Tonawanda and neighboring counties is why the center will stay shut down.

The mayor’s office tells us they’re continuing to consult with the Niagara County Health Department for guidance on a protentional reopening.

Officials say, “although frustrating, adherence to restrictions must be followed. The money is in place to open the Youth Center when it is deemed safe to do so.”

