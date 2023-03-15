NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda man has been charged after he allegedly struck a woman with his car, causing her to be seriouly injured, and leaving the scene, according to a North Tonawanda Police Department release.

Charles Alloy, 40, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, tampering with physical evidence and a number of traffic violations.

Police say just after 8:30 p.m. on March 11, they responded to the area of 190 Oliver St., where a female was down and injured in the roadway. Officers determined the 61-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle that failed to stop, and she was transported to ECMC for her injuries, where she remains in stable condition.

An investigation determined Alloy was the alleged driver of the vehicle that struck the woman, and he was arrested on Wednesday.

Alloy was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in court at a later date.