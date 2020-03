NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–North Tonawanda Police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a hit and run.

The police department posted these photos on Twitter:

The NTP is looking for assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver from a hit and run motor vehicle accident. Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver are asked to contact Detective Wilczek at 716-692-4312 ext. 3193. pic.twitter.com/JLttwwa0TE — N.Tonawanda Police (@NTPoliceDept) March 9, 2020

