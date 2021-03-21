Peacemakers establish North Tonawanda chapter

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Peacemakers organization is expanding.

Saturday was the first training and organization for the North Tonawanda chapter.

The meeting focused on Peacemaker protocols and the best practices in building a relationship with the community.

Organizers say they’re still assessing the needs of North Tonawanda, but they’re looking forward to working with other cities to better the community.

“Each chapter is unique, so one of the things we’re really going to look to do today is to in our next few meetings is figure out what our neighbors see as priorities and then we’re gonna move forward positivity to make those improvements.” Krista Vince Garland, Coordinator for North Tonawanda Peacemakers

The North Tonawanda peace-makers is the 5th branch in Western New York.