NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in North Tonawanda came out to protest the Bitcoin factory Tuesday night.

They say it’s too loud and city leaders didn’t follow the right steps when they gave the project the green light. The Sierra Club is now suing the city over the plant’s approval.

“North Tonawanda could have been a model for how to review these types of Bitcoin mining proposals,” said Deborah Gondek, a protester of the factory. “But instead, we just have to be a horrible warning. And these poor residents are suffering. But we have our day in court and we hope the judge will proceed with an injunction until all the requirements are met.”

City leaders also weighed in.

“If it is between a resident with quality of life issues and a business, the residents in North Tonawanda deserve their quality of life and deserve their lives back,” said North Tonawanda City Council President Robert Pecoraro. “And I am going to ensure that I am going to do everything in my power to make sure this does not disrupt them.”

News 4 reached out to the owner of the factory last week about the noise problem. but we have not heard back.