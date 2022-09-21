NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — September 21st is National Sponge Candy Day! To celebrate, News 4’s Chelsea Lovell stopped by Platter’s Chocolate Factory in North Tonawanda to see how the sweet treat is made.

Heidi and Joe Urban are the owners and showed the process from start to finish on how to create the candy.

In what looks like a big cauldron, the sponge is made with water, sugar, and gelatin. It heats up to where it is bubbling and a big puff of smoke clouds over it.

Next, baking soda is added and they mix the thick batter. Then, it gets poured into a bin where it sits, rises, and hardens overnight to be cut.

When the sponge is being cut they cut off the hard shell because it is too hard for people to eat, and they can actually break a tooth! The cut sponges are then coated in chocolate twice and voila, you have a delicious sweet treat!