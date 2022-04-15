BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — From chocolate bunnies to jelly beans, many Easter celebrations wouldn’t be the same without some candy — and for anyone that still has to pick up some Easter sweets, Platter’s Chocolates in North Tonawanda has you covered.

Heidi Urban, vice president of business development at Platter’s, joined News 4 at 4 Friday to discuss the store’s selection — and she brought along some delicious easter treats.

“What’s really cool is, every piece of chocolate that we sell out of the store is hand-touched,” she said. “It’s really, truly made with love.”

The full interview can be seen above. To learn more about Platter’s Chocolates, click here.