NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard where Erie Avenue becomes Shawnee Road will be closed for a few days next week.

The New York State Department of Transportation said this closure in North Tonawanda is happening so that repairs can be made to the railroad crossing.

The closure will start at 6 a.m. Monday, May 9 A series of detours will be posted:

Traffic on Niagara Falls Boulevard – Along East Robinson/North French Road, Campbell Boulevard, Saunders Settlement Road and Ward Road

– Along East Robinson/North French Road, Campbell Boulevard, Saunders Settlement Road and Ward Road Northbound traffic on Shawnee Road – Along Niagara Falls Boulevard, East Robinson Road/North French Road, Campbell Boulevard and Saunders Settlement Road

– Along Niagara Falls Boulevard, East Robinson Road/North French Road, Campbell Boulevard and Saunders Settlement Road Southbound traffic on Erie Avenue – Along Niagara Falls Boulevard and Nash Road

– Along Niagara Falls Boulevard and Nash Road Pedestrians – Along St. Jude Circle and Kingston Avenue

The work is expected to last three days, depending on weather.