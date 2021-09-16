River Road closed in both directions from Felton Street to Wheatfield Street

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — River Road (Route 265) from Felton Street to Wheatfield Street is closed in both directions because of a crash.
A News 4 crew on the scene in North Tonawanda captured a photo showing the raised bed of a dump truck tangled in powerlines above. North Tonawanda Police say they’re not aware of any injuries.
We’re working to learn more about the crash and how long this section of River Road will be closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
