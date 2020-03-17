1  of  2
Breaking News
More than 1,300 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NY Number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County rises to 11
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County Clerk provides update on steps taken to combat spread of COVID-19 News 4 at 6
Closings
There are currently 399 active closings. Click for more details.

Riviera Theatre closing box office amid pandemic

North Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Riviera Theatre is closing its box office for the time being. A spokesperson says in-person and phone sales are suspended.

Tickets can only be purchased online for future events.

“We are currently making decisions along with artists and their representatives during this rapidly changing situation. We continue to monitor all news and information as it becomes mandated by government officials. We ask that patrons please be patient as we work behind the scenes to reschedule postponed shows,” officials with the theatre said.

Anyone who purchased tickets to following events will have their tickets transferred to new dates:

  • The Land of Ozz: Ozzy Osbourne Tribute
    • NEW DATE: Saturday, June 27, 2020 @ 8:00pm
  • Best Friend’s Girl: A Tribute to The Cars
    • NEW DATE: Saturday, July 11, 2020 @ 8:00pm
  • Travis Tritt
    • NEW DATE: Thursday, July 16, 2020 @ 7:30pm
  • Bobby Rydell
    • NEW DATE: Saturday, December 19, 2020 @ 3:00pm
  • Phil Naro Band
    • NEW DATE: Saturday, January 23, 2021 @ 8:00pm
  • Stars of the 60’s
    • NEW DATE: Saturday, May 1, 2021 @ 7:30pm

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss