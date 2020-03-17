Riviera Theatre closing box office amid pandemic

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Riviera Theatre is closing its box office for the time being. A spokesperson says in-person and phone sales are suspended.

Tickets can only be purchased online for future events.

“We are currently making decisions along with artists and their representatives during this rapidly changing situation. We continue to monitor all news and information as it becomes mandated by government officials. We ask that patrons please be patient as we work behind the scenes to reschedule postponed shows,” officials with the theatre said.

Anyone who purchased tickets to following events will have their tickets transferred to new dates: