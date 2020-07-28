Riviera Theatre cutting back on box office hours

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Due to the effects of COVID-19, the Riviera Theatre has decided to cut back on current box office operation hours for in-person and telephone transactions.

The updated days and times will go into effect starting tomorrow, Riviera Theatre says.

New hours will be Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. and closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday through Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased anytime online by clicking here.

