Riviera Theatre to reopen box office on Thursday

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Concert-goers will be happy to know the Riviera Theatre is reopening its box office on Thursday.

Starting at 10 a.m., the theater will operate its first floor lobby box office during its normal hours, opening at that time and closing at 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Website sales will be available anytime.

People who enter the building must wear a mask and no entry is permitted beyond the front.

