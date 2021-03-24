Riviera Theatre to resume box office operations on March 29

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda’s Riviera Theatre is bringing back its box office in less than a week.

The theater made the announcement on Wednesday morning, saying box office operations will resume on Monday, March 29.

Starting that day, and continuing on weekdays going forward, the box office will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This applies to both in-person and over-the-phone sales.

“We have now implemented new ticketing software, so we ask for your patience in case we have to work out any bugs,” the Riviera Theatre wrote in a news release.

They say they have upcoming shows to announce, “and will be putting new concerts on sale every week.”