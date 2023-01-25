NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — From the Buffalo metro area to Lockport, roads were slushy and messy Wednesday afternoon. A mixed bag of precipitation caused some minor traffic delays during the evening commute and could cause problems on Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to rise and then quickly drop, meaning any rain or snow could refreeze by the early morning.

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec says crews there will be ready to clear and salt roads. Crews were on the road in North Tonawanda on Wednesday afternoon and Mayor Tylec says they will stay out overnight.

“We have had for the past few hours our four salters out, a couple plows. Definitely not full force, but I know the weather is going to get warmer and then freeze again, so we are going to be salting all night and cleaning up some of this mess,” Mayor Tylec added.

He felt the city handled the December Blizzard well, saying the department of public works was efficient. He is using those lessons learned for minor snow events like this.

“We don’t just go crazy I would say with storms. We’re very smart, diligent in how we’re using our resources and depending on our city employees to make sure people can commute and do what they need to do without wasting those tax dollars,” Mayor Tylec said.

Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution Thursday morning and leave extra time to get to their final destination in case of slick roads.