Ted Nugent coming to Riviera Theatre in August

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ted Nugent is coming back to western New York for two nights of rock n’ roll.

The guitarist will perform at the Riviera Theatre on August 16 and 17, with both concerts starting at 8 p.m.

Reserved seating can be purchased for $49 or $59, and the pre-sale for tickets begins February 11 at 4 p.m. The public sale will start on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Riviera Theatre Box Office, online at RivieraTheatre.org, or by calling (716) 692-2413.