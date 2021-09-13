Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in North Tonawanda.

The New York Lottery says the ticket, which is worth $37,990.50, was for Sunday’s evening drawing. It was sold at The Market in the Square.

Take 5 drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Prizes may be claimed within a year of the drawing.

