Travis Tritt to perform at Riviera Theatre next month

North Tonawanda

by: News 4 Staff

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a great day to be alive, because country music icon Travis Tritt is coming to the Riviera Theatre on October 3.

Tritt boasts two Grammys and more than 30 million albums sold.

Tickets for his performance are on sale now, and prices range from $55-90. Tickets can be purchased here.

